Leona M. Schmuck, 77, formerly of Denver, PA, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at the home of her granddaughter, Serena Schmuck and great grandson, Raiyn Weeple, after an extended illness.
Leona was married for 41 years to the late Galen Schmuck, Sr. She was mother to two sons, Galen Schmuck, Jr. and the late Charles Schmuck. She was also the proud grandmother of four granddaughters, Serena, Melissa, Jessica, and Courtney Schmuck, and six great grandchildren.
Leona is also survived by a brother, Carl Mohler, husband of Rose, of Denver, PA and two sisters, Mae Mertz, wife of John Mertz of Denver, PA and Rosalie Walker, wife of Paul Walker, of Woolwine, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Mohler, Sr. and Maggie Howe; six brothers: Isaac, John, Robert, William, James, and Charles, Jr., and a sister, Elizabeth.
Leona was a homemaker and enjoyed planting flowers. She loved spending time at home with her family and her pet dogs, Angel and Smoke.
Funeral services officiated by the Reverend Tom Weeple will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10 11 a.m. Place of interment will be Mellinger's Union Cemetery, Gockley Rd., Stevens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help defray funeral costs.