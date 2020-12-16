Leona M. Bender, 91, of Valley View Terrace, Belleville, passed away on December 14, 2020, at the Haven following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Bender, in 2009, a son, Kevin Ray Bender, a grandson Ryan Bender and a son-in-law Roger Arnold. Born in Grantsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Roy N. and Viola M. (Wiley) Miller.
Leona was primarily a homemaker, but this also extended to her being a quiet partner with Paul in his watch repair and tax preparation businesses as well as in his pastoral duties. She also had a prayer covering business for the local Mennonite community. She was a member of Barrville Mennonite Church.
Surviving are six children: Lois A. Arnold, Bronx, NY, John P. married to Mildred Bender, Greensboro, NC, L. Roy married to Connie Bender, Lancaster, PA, Titus W. Bender, and companion Amy Brandt, Belleville, PA, Miriam D. married to John Ferguson, Mechanicsville, VA, and Loren E. married to Judy Bender, New Holland, PA, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two sisters: Virginia married to Allen Brenneman, Springs, PA and Darlene Miller, Grantsville, MD.
Her service will be private due to the pandemic, with burial in Allensville Mennonite Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501. Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville.
