Leona Leofsky passed away at home Sunday, November 29, 2020. Leona was born in Carlton, New York, to Gerald N. and Berenice L. [Curtis] Miller, and grew up on Meadowbrook Farm, Albion, NY.
After graduating Albion High School in 1951 Leona met the love of her life, Theodore Leofsky, while working at Lipton Soup. After marrying in 1953 they moved to Chester County, PA where they raised 8 children. They relocated to Lancaster in 2003 where they shared six years together until Theodore's death in September 2009.
Leona was a founding member of a Women's Interfaith coalition, worked to desegregate schools in Coatesville, PA, served on the Executive Committee of the local NAACP chapter and served as the Minority Inspector for the East Fallowfield election board. She was active in St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville for decades as one of the first female lectors. She also hosted inner-city New York youths for many summers through the Fresh Air Fund, developing relationships that would be maintained for more than 60 years. Leona's lifelong passions included photography, flowers, gardening, cats (Peachie), seeing beauty and seeking human justice.
Preceding her in death, besides her spouse, were her son, John P. Leofsky, daughter Loretta A. Leofsky. Survivors include: daughters Jeanie Farrell, Karyn Anderson, Josephine Matey and Marina Rose; sons Joseph Leofsky and Anthony Leofsky; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4pm with virtual visitation beginning at 3:30pm. To receive information on Leona's virtual memorial service, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Leona's name can be made to Fresh Air Fund, 633 Third Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 www.wentzfuneralhome.com