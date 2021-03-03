Leona Inman, 88, of Columbia, PA, ended her earthly journey on March 1, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born May 6, 1932, in Lilly, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Yingling) Cowher. She was a proud graduate of Lilly/Washington High School where she was salutatorian of her graduating class. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, George M. Inman and they married soon after he returned from service in the Korean Conflict.
The young couple moved to York and then to Columbia where she began her career as an administrative assistant. She worked at Grinnell Corp. for nearly 30 years and retired in 1995. She retired from work, but not from life.
Leona was an avid walker and earned many First-Place medals in the River Run. She walked up to three miles a day. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for more than 20 years, and volunteered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, cleaning and rolling dough for the famous fasnachts.
She traveled, enjoyed time with family and friends and was the best Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother ever.
In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, George, and her grandson, George M. Inman III. She is survived by her devoted sister, Mildred Woods, husband John, of Pittsburgh, PA; three children, Jean Harrison, husband Scott, Joan Inman, husband Jeff Groff, both of Columbia, and George M. Inman II, wife Emma, of Norfolk, VA.; grandchildren, Scott Harrison, Jr., girlfriend Katy, and Heather Gansmann, husband, Jeff; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cole and Conner Pernice and Skylar and Xander Harrison, and her great-great-granddaughter, Hayden Broadhead, as well as nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia, PA. Burial in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO Box 391, Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice & Community Care, Po Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org