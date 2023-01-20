Leon Z. Burkholder, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Burkholder and was the husband of Patricia (Brenenan) Burkholder with whom he shared 30 years of marriage.
Leon was a self-employed mason. He enjoyed playing Solitaire, trips to Florida, and was a big Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by his daughter, Cindy, wife of Martin J. Buckwalter of Ephrata; step-son, Tim Brendle; three grandchildren, Melissa Wyniawskyj, M. Ryan Buckwalter, Sherry Messick, and four great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Easton, Scott, and Shawn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Burkholder and 12 siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Brownstown Cemetery, 11 N. Church Street, Brownstown, with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
