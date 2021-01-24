Leon W. Hutton, 92, of St. Anne Retirement Community, Columbia, passed on January 20, 2021. Born in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Leon W. and Marion Roberts Hutton. He was the loving husband of Irene Daley Hutton until her passing in 2016.
He was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, class of 1946. Leon was a meat cutter for A& P stores for 4 years. He was also a sales representative for Prudential Life Insurance Company for 33 years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1950-52. He was very devoted to his church, Our Lady of Lourdes, New Holland, volunteering with St. Vincent DePaul Society (15 years), Parish Council (3 years), and being an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist (15 years) also delivering to the homebound. He was a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus, New Holland, and a 4th Degree member of the Santa Anna Assembly. Leon was also a volunteer at Hospice and Community Care. Once saved by blood donation himself, Leon was devoted to donating blood as much as he could and gave 128 pints over his lifetime.
Leon is survived by his son, Leon W., husband of Caifeng "Connie" Zheng, of Springfield, VA, a daughter, Mary Rita Hornberger, wife of Steve, of Marietta, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557 at 11AM. A viewing will be held from 9AM until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amigos DeJesus Orphanage (Honduras), 2200 Byberry Road, Suite 110, Hatboro, PA 19040, or the Catholic University of Washington, 620 Michigan Ave., Washington, DC 20064.
