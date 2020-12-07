After a period of declining health in his 89th year, Leon W. Hess (Hessie) of New Holland, peacefully passed from his earthly life early Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
Leon was the son of the late Myer and Carrie (Zwally) Hess, and in July of this year, celebrated 67 years of marriage to Miriam (Brubaker) Hess. In addition to his wife Miriam, he is survived by son Timothy, married to Deborah (LeFlem) Hess, New Holland; daughter Heidi, married to J. Kenneth Long, Millersville; grandchildren Jacqueline (Hess) married to Levi Geyer, New Holland; Mitchell, married to Caroline (Eberly) Long, Lancaster; Alison (Hess) married to Ragen Horst, Lancaster; and Britney (Long) married to Caleb Clugston, Albany, Georgia. Leon and Miriam have nine great-grandchildren: Timothy, James, and Michael Geyer; Rowan and Iris Long; Miriam and Hazel Horst; Lennon and Cash Clugston.
In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by a brother, Harold A. Hess, and sisters: Virgie Mae Groff, Ethel Jean Weidler, and Ellen Marie Groff.
After graduating from Lampeter High School in 1950, Leon operated the dairy farm, near Intercourse, PA, on which he was raised until (in 1966) he founded and (through his retirement in 2012) operated Hess Farm Supply, Inc. In addition to being a representative and salesman for Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Leon, throughout his agri-business career, regularly conducted animal healthcare and related seminars for the agricultural community in Eastern Lancaster County.
Leon enjoyed following (and into his 50's playing) ice hockey. In his retirement, Leon continued to be an avid reader, but delighted most in sitting on his back porch with Rosie (Yellow Labrador Retriever) by his side, watching his great-grandchildren play.
A funeral service will be held for Leon at 3:00 pm, on Thursday, 12/10/20, at Grace Family Church, New Holland - where he was a Charter Member and faithfully served in a number of capacities through the years. There will not be a public viewing, but immediately preceding the service, there will be private interment in the cemetery at the Zeltenreich Reformed Church, New Holland. Due to current CDC Guidelines, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements are by Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland.
Well done thou good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things. I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of my Lord. Matthew 25:31
A living tribute »