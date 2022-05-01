Leon Wilson Bughman, 75, passed away on April 26, 2022.
Born November 28, 1946, Leon graduated from Columbia High School in 1964.
After serving as a Marine in Vietnam, Leon returned home to Lancaster and married his sweetheart, Audrey Smith, on April 6, 1968. During their blessed 54 years of marriage, the couple raised two sons, Eric and Marc.
An avid outdoorsman, Leon enjoyed hunting the woods of Pennsylvania, fishing the lakes of Canada, and relaxing on the beaches of Mexico.
He was a calm and judicious leader who worked most of his career at Bulova Technologies before retiring from Sechan Electronics.
Leon was predeceased by father, Herbert, mother, Dorothy, and brother, Stewart.
Cherishing his memory are wife, Audrey, son Eric and his wife Amanda and their son Logan, and son Marc and his husband Greg.
Memorial donations to Penn State Health's Neurosurgery - Brain Tumor Research are appreciated: engage.pennstatehealth.org/NeuroOncology or Brain Tumor Research, Office of Development Mail Code HS20, 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »