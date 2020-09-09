Leon "Sonny" S. Rogosky, 92, of Lancaster, PA passed away on September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Monocacy, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Kiesel) Rogosky. Leon is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rita M. (Durning) Rogosky.
In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by two sons: Michael Rogosky, husband of Phi-Oanh, Lancaster, PA; Brian J. Rogosky, husband of Ciara, Pennington, NJ; a daughter, Mary R. Zeleznik, wife of Frederick, Lawrenceville, NJ; one sister, Marie Rogosky of Baltimore, MD; and six grandchildren: Meghan and Eileen Rogosky; Conor and Liam Rogosky; Madeline and Lydia Zeleznik.
He was predeceased by two brothers: Henry Rogosky and James Rogosky and four sisters: Helen Dusco, Victoria Poster, Pauline Ross, and Frances Waring.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:30pm, in Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church, Douglassville, PA. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:45am-12:15pm. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.
