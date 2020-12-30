Leon S. Myers, 77, of Lititz, PA, passed away on December 23, 2020 after a brief illness at his home surrounded by family.
He graduated from Elizabethtown College (Class of 1967) prior to serving in the U.S. Coast Guard (Vietnam 1967-1971). He had a long career in banking after his military service. He served the community by participating on many local Board of Trustees.
He was well known for his gift of music- which he readily shared with his family, friends, and church. He had strong dedication to family and determination to ensure that those he loved were cared for. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and many longtime friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when it is appropriate to gather friends and family.
