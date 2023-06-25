Leon Ray "Lee" Baxter, 81, of Mount Joy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, unexpectedly, at his residence. Born in Johnson City, NY, he was the son of the late William E. and Florence (Evans) Baxter. Lee was the husband of Martha A. (Gross) Baxter with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Lee was a graduate of Chenango Valley High School and later Columbia Bible College where he met Martha. Lee proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He retired from Fahs Construction where he worked in Fleet Management. Lee also ran a small business for many years (passed down from his father) selling live bait and other fishing supplies. Lee was a member of Mount Joy Church of God where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, playing guitar, fishing and being with family. He was deeply loved for his gentle kindness and loving thoughtfulness and lived with simplicity and contentment.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Martha, are four children, Florence Kark, wife of Phill of Mount Joy, Jean Kark, wife of Joe of Millersville, Jason Baxter, husband of Sarah of Boiling Springs, and Melody Englert of Asheville, NC; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, William Baxter, Jr. and Howard Baxter.
A memorial service honoring Lee's life will be held at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNTO, 1506 Quarry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552, and Mount Joy Church of God (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit http://www.sheetzfuneralhome.com