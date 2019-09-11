Leon R. Wise, 74, of Reinholds, passed away Monday night, Sept. 9, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Honey Brook, Leon was a son of the late Paul W. & Anna Mary (Groff) Wise. Leon was the devoted husband of 54 years to Mary Ann (Moyer) Wise.
Leon enjoyed fishing, playing guitar & listening to bluegrass music. He was hardworking and dedicated to providing for his family.
In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by three children, Lori L. Wise (Stanley Weaver) of Denver, Kevin L. Wise (Brenda) of Wernersville, & Chris A. Wise (Amy) of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Katlyn Wise, Kira Wise, & Conner Wise; five step grandchildren, Brandi Weaver, Brittany Pilla, Krista Martucci, Nicolas Martucci, & Cory Martucci; two step great-grandchildren, Gabby Sabo & Logan Sinclair; and six siblings, Ruth Ann Horning (Harvey) of Denver, Esther Wise of Reading, Paul E. Wise (Brenda) of Reinholds, Sara Moyer (Harold) of Reinholds, Doris Kardos (Glenn) of Schnecksville, & James Wise (Linda) of Reinholds. Leon was predeceased by step grandson, Shannon Weaver.
Services are respectfully private with entombment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
The Wise family is grateful for the care and compassion provided by Hospice & Community Care where memorial contributions may be made to 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.