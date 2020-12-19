Leon R. Groff, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Willis W., Sr. and Lizzie Mae (Redcay) Groff and was the husband of the late Miriam H. (Shirk) Groff who passed away in 2016.
He attended Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church.
Leon was a farmer and a salesman for McNess.
Leon is survived by ten children, Grace Marie, wife of Harold Hoover of Mechanicsburg,OH, Schrell Fay, wife of John Z. Kauffman, III of Lewistown, Martha Jane, wife of Elmer J. Weaver of Denver, Earl S. Groff of Narvon, husband of Martha (Rudolph) Groff of Green Castle, Linford S. Groff, of Narvon, husband of Maria (Kauffman) Groff of Belleville, Leon S., husband of Charlene (Horst) Groff of Kinzers, Dale S., husband of Cheryl (Nolt) Groff of Lewis Run, Calvin S., husband of Janell Faye (Hoover) Groff of Bird-in-Hand, Carl S., husband of Mary Louise (Nolt) Groff of Mohnton, Marcus S., husband of Joyce (Weaver) Groff of Denver; 45 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Willis W. Groff, Jr. of Lititz, Ray R., husband of Linda (Kreider) Groff of Leola.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan Joelle Groff.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »