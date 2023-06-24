Leon R. Frey, 69, of Leola, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital following an illness of several months. His wife, Erma J. (Horning) Frey, preceded him in death on March 1, 2021.
Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Marlin F. Frey and Emma (Zimmerman) Frey Weber.
From the age of 16 until March 2023, Leon worked in various capacities at Evans Burial Vaults.
He was a member of Blue Ball Mennonite Church where he served many years as a trustee and was counted on for making the coffee at fellowship meals. He was also a life member of Bareville Fire Company. Leon enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are three sons: Marlin married to Yvonne (Newswanger) Frey, Ephrata, Darryl married to Holly (Zook) Frey, Leola, Curtis married to Michele (Newswanger) Frey, East Earl, seven grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Jane Frey, Lebanon.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother John Frey.
His funeral will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Blue Ball Mennonite Church with Bishop Joel Martin, Bishop Michael Zimmerman, Elmer Zimmerman, Arnold Martin, Nathan Siegrist, and Stephen Horst officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »