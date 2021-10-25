Leon R. Arment, 75, of Blue Ball, died Friday, October 22, 2021, as a result of a vehicle accident. His wife, Eleanor (Slider) Arment preceded him in death in 2002.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Ralph and Esther (Newswanger) Arment.
Leon was employed by CNH as a planner, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a dedicated member for 60 years of Blue Ball Fire Company, now part of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, where he held the position of Chief for many years and more recently President of the Auxiliary. He was a member of the American Legion, New Holland.
Leon was well known throughout Lancaster County and beyond for his constant and continued service to the community. He possessed a true servant’s heart and endeavored to cultivate friendships with whomever he met. He loved music and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons: Terry married to Melissa Arment, East Earl, L. Robert married to Kim Arment, New Holland, a stepdaughter Diana “Cookie” married to Steve Yarosewick, East Earl, four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four siblings: Amos married to Sally Arment, East Earl, Jay married to Brenda Arment, Denver, Lovina married to David K. Weiler, Jr., Millsboro, DE, Janet Arment, Brownstown.
He was preceded in death by seven half-siblings: Ralph Arment, Jr., Isaac Arment, Marty Arment, Barbara Stoltzfus, Anna Zeiset, Edith Bowman, and Ida Summers.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Garden Spot Fire Rescue Blue Ball Station, 4305 Division Hwy., East Earl with Pastor David Fulmer officiating. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Garden Spot Fire Rescue Blue Ball Station on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Garden Spot Fire Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.