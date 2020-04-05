Leon P. Weidman, 85, of Leola, passed away on Monday, Mar. 30, 2020. Born in Stevens, PA, he was the son of the late Harry S. and Edna Eichelberger Weidman. He was the husband of the late Lois A. Burkholder Weidman who died in 2003.
Mr. Weidman was an electrician for Bethlehem Steel for over 40 years. He enjoyed travelling with his wife especially to Ireland and Iceland. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He will be lovingly missed by: his daughter, Connie L. Weidman, Leola; son-in-law, Steven Masten, Millersville; four grandchildren, Natasha Weidman, Nicholas Rufrano, Travis (Sara) Masten, Carrie (Chris) Corrao; a great-grandson, Hugh Masten. He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Kathy Jo Masten; sisters, Catherine Specht, Florence Hinkle, Elva Illes; a brother, Wayne Weidman.
Services will be private at the family's convenience. Furman's – Leola
