Leon Michael, Jr., 77, of Millersville, passed away on October 15, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab following a long illness. He was the husband of Pamela Michael with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage this past May 25th. Born in York, he was the son of the late Leon, Sr. and Doris Hamilton Michael Gilbert. He is the step son of Christine Michael of York.
Leon worked in the human services field, with the most recent position as an adult mental health case manager at CMU of Dauphin County. He really enjoyed positions that allowed him to develop programs for at-risk youth to participate in chess, basketball, cycling, soccer, golf and youth government.
He was a graduate of William Penn High School in York, where he was the captain of the track team, setting a record of 9.8 seconds in the 100 yard dash. He was a running back on the football team where he scored 99 yard touchdowns, and played on the basketball team. He went on to attend Millersville University.
He was involved in amateur cycling racing for 30 years, including with the Lancaster Red Rose Rockets team. He enjoyed reading about history, listening to jazz and reggae, dining out, playing chess, astronomy, and vacations to places such as Wellsboro, PA, Mexico, and Ocean City, MD.
Leon was a member of Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masonic Mt. Horeb Lodge # 14.
In addition to his wife and step mother, Leon is survived by his children: Michelle Ritter of OH, Tony Yoas of FL, Aliaya Carr of Hellam, April Carr of York, Jason Goldsmith of MD, Ilyasha Michael of York, Elijah Michael of York, Jabreel Michael of Lancaster and Leon Michael III of Norwood; his sisters: LaVada Michael of Capital Heights, MD, Sundra Michael-Glover of York, and Miranda Michael of York, his cousin, Calvin (Bob) Palmer of Mexico, his stepchildren, as well as several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Michael and James (Bubby) Michael.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to honor Leon to the Pennsylvania Wolf Sanctuary, 465 Speedwell Forge Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com