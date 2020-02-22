Leon M. Stork, 94, of Sinking Spring, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.
Born in Adamstown, PA on February 27, 1925, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Messner) Stork.
Leon served in the U.S. Army during WWII for the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper. He was employed as a Union Brick Layer for Union Hall. Leon was a member of the Adamstown Rod and Gun Club, Reinholds, VFW Post 6759, and the American Legion in Delaware. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Leon is survived by daughters: Andrea Becker, of Sinking Spring, Cindy Riisnes, of Reinholds; and a granddaughter, Brynn A. Becker. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bud Stork.
Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
