Leon M. Oberholtzer, 61, of East Earl, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in East Earl Township, he was the son of Adam and Ella (Martin) Oberholtzer of East Earl.
Leon was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church. He was a dairy farmer and also sold seeds for Northrup King. He had enjoyed competing in tractor pulls in several East Coast states.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings: Edwin married to Lucy Oberholtzer, East Earl and Ella Mae married to Stanley J. Zimmerman, Lebanon, two nieces and three nephews.
His funeral will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy., Ephrata with Pastors Glenn Sauder, Daniel Showalter, and Jared Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 6 – 9 p.m. and on Monday from 9 – 10 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Pullers for Christ, 1250 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101, Tempe, AZ 85283.