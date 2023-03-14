Leon M. Hartranft, 91, of Brecknock Township, passed away on March 11, 2023 in his residence. Born in Brecknock Township, he was the son of the late W. Donald and Pearl S. (Conrad) Hartranft. He was the husband of the late Miriam R. (Huber) Hartranft, until the time of her passing on September 12, 2017.
Leon was self-employed in the poultry industry. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years.
He is survived by his children; Garry Lynn Hartranft, Donna Jean Hartranft, Gerald Lee husband of Jill (Brendle) Hartranft, Carol Ann Hartranft, Karen F. wife of Mehabub Jiwa, Randy Scott husband of Donna (Eppiheimer) Hartranft and Brian J. Hartranft. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and his brother; Marlin L. husband of Verna Hartranft.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM at C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the time of service. Burial will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com
