Leon K. Overpeck, age 91, passed away at Calvary Homes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was the husband of the late Ruth Bergey Overpeck, who passed away on November 3, 2017. He was born in Souderton, PA, son of the late Edgar & Elda Kissel Overpeck.
He proudly served his country in the army for 2 years. Leon was a graduate of Berean Bible School. He had served as Pastor at Bible Fellowship Churches in Trenton, NJ, Paradise, PA, and Terre Hill, PA. He also worked for Philadelphia College of Bible and Pocket Testament League.
He went on to serve as Pastor at Pine Swamp Immanuel Church and Gordonville Bible Church. In the past he attended Calvary Church and Grace Community Church. He enjoyed flower gardening and refinishing antiques.
Surviving are 4 children: Sherry wife of Brad Brunner, Linda wife of Donald Miller, Robin wife of Alan Ross, Scott husband of Terry Beck, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Ray husband of Roberta Overpeck, Merrill husband of Lizzietta Overpeck, Ruth wife of Charles Ditty. He was preceded in death by a daughter Carol Lynn Overpeck, grandson Brandon Shawn Miller, 3 siblings: Mary Emma Bauman, Charles Overpeck, Florence Detwiler and a half sister Anna Hunsberger. We were blessed to know him and are secure, and find peace, in the knowledge that he knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.
A graveside service will take place at the Franconia Mennonite Cemetery, 613 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA on Wednesday, August 17th at 1 p.m. with Pastor Marvin Reich officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Shiveryfuneralhome.com