Leon “Jack” Bailey, 71, passed away on November 11, 2021 after a brief illness.
Born on September 21, 1950 in Columbia, he was a son of the late Jean Hess. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Peggy. Jack attended Donegal High School and worked in various nursing homes as a caregiver, and at the former Columbia Bowling Alley.
Survivors include two sons, Shaun Bailey (Tammy) of Red Lion and David Bailey (Jen) of York; one granddaughter, Madison; a step grandson, Chase; and six siblings, Ruthanne Siedhoff (Donnie) of Kansas, Deborah Lefever (Kenneth) of Marietta, James Hess of Columbia, Cindy Mulato (Lou) of York, Bonnie Reheard (Randy) of York and Harold Hess of Marietta.
Interment will be private.
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. are assisting with arrangements.
