Leon J. Wenger, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Ephrata, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
He was born in Stevens to the late Norman G. and Florence E. (Zuck) Wenger.
Leon was a carpenter for Wickes Lumber and then a self-employed remodeling carpenter. After retiring, he was the custodian at Middle Creek Church.
He was an active member at Middle Creek Church and served as a trustee for many years. He enjoyed singing in the Middle Creek Male Quartet. He also enjoyed gardening and helping others.
Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine (Bollinger); five children, Grace (Steve) Robuck, Glenda (Rodney) Meyers, Doris (Dennis) Bender, Dean (Sharon) Wenger, and Gloria (Kenton) Martin; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Lois Romberger, Marian Mumma, Claude Wenger, Glenn Wenger, and a great-grandson.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM, at the Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Church Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 10 AM, with Rev. Paul Brubaker and Bro. Nathan Meyers officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leon's memory may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.