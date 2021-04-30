Leon J. Mikus, 86, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his daughter's residence.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Kazimierz and Mary (Pyzik) Mikus and was the husband of the late Frances M. Mikus who passed away in 2010.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Leon was a mechanical electrician for the Philadelphia Electric Company for 33 years before retiring. He was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Leon is survived by five children, John Mikus of Philadelphia, Thomas Mikus of Denver, Robert, husband of Donna (Teator) Mikus of Lancaster, Richard, husband of Mary (Leonard) Mikus of Denver, Kathleen, wife of George Zimmerman of Reinholds; seven grandchildren and a brother, John Mikus.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Walter, Chester, Francis, Anthony, Casimir, Edward, and a sister, Adela Logan.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Stradling Funeral home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Celebration at 11:00 AM at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Fr. Jim Szobonya C.Ss.R officiating. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leon's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic School, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.