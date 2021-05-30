Memorial services for the late Leon J. Lecours, husband of the late Susan A. Lecours, and father of Derek and Kristian Lecours, of Lancaster and formerly Lebanon, who passed away on December 1, 2020, will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with a visitation with the family from 10-11AM. Interment service will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Schaeffer Rd., Cornwall, PA 17016 at 2PM.
