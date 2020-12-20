Leon J. Lecours, 73, of Lancaster and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was the husband of the late Susan A. Lecours, who passed away in 2018. Born in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Leo and Mary Lecours.
Lee was a successful entrepreneur and businessman. He started his career right out of college working for Armstrong World Industries. In the early 90‘s he used his experience and expertise to help launch Excel Productions, Inc. Eventually, he focused on the meetings and events side of the business and Excel evolved into Signature Meetings and Events. He was very proud of the work he did with all of his clients and the personal and professional relationships that came from his work.
Lee was a graduate of Michigan State University and remained a huge fan and supporter of his Spartans.
He had a passion for the game of golf. He was a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club for many years. He had many great golfing experiences, playing Pebble Beach with his sons was among his favorite.
Lee was a huge fan of hockey; playing, coaching, and was instrumental in bringing hockey to Lancaster where he helped the Lancaster Ice Rink become a reality at the old Posey Iron Works.
Later in life he enjoyed walks with his wife around the wooded lots in their home neighborhood of Spring Hill Acres, drives in his convertible, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Leon is survived by his sons: Derek of Lancaster, and Kristian married to Maida of Milpitas, CA; his grandsons, Xavier and Xander, and by his sister, Arlene Lecours married to John Klerkx of Michigan.
Services for Leon will be held at a future time in the Spring of 2021, for which an announcement will be published.
In lieu of flowers or organization support, the family would love to read any stories that you would like to share. Please send letters to:
The Lecours Family
c/o Charles Snyder Funeral Home
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com