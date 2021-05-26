Leon J. Haefner, Jr., 85, of Lancaster, affectionately known as "Sonny" passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster and attended Sacred Heart of Jesus and Lancaster Catholic High School. He briefly attended Franklin & Marshall College before joining the United States Air Force.
He served with distinction, spending most of his tenure in Nome and St. Lawrence Island, Alaska intercepting and decoding Russian radio transmissions. While there he was a left-handed pitcher for the Air Force Baseball League, winning enough games that he received an invitation from the Philadelphia Phillies to try out for the team. Choosing to remain close to home and family, he declined and instead pursued what would become a thirty-two-year career with Trojan Yacht Company where he worked as a Computer Programmer.
Leon was a sports enthusiast. He played basketball up to age 60, including pick-up games at the local parks and competitive team tennis to age 83. He coached both boys and girls basketball for a combined 20 years at Sacred Heart and football for the Lancaster City Elks for 5. He was dedicated to his Catholic faith and was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church his entire life. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for over a decade. He was a completely devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved to share his wit and sense of humor with everyone and encouraged, supported and protected all those he loved. Vacationing in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia was a favorite and often-visited get-away. His passing has left a huge void in the lives of his family, friends and loved ones.
Leon is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Paula "Polly" (Steinbaecher) Haefner and his seven children: Michele, of Lancaster, PA; Lisa Eshbach, wife of Eugene of Mechanicsburg, PA; Christopher husband of Catherine of Lancaster, PA; Mark husband of Michelle of Akron, PA; Paula Ross, wife of Eric of Leola, PA; Leon III husband of Sherry of Lititz, PA, and Marcia St. Amand of Surprise, AZ. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Surviving also are his siblings: a sister, Josie Stork wife of Tom of Lititz; a brother, Francis Haefner of Lititz and a brother, Henry Haefner of North Wales, a suburb of Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
A viewing will be held from 6 PM-8 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends and family will be received from 10:15 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
