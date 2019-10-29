Leon H. Martin, 84, of Lititz, formerly of Leola, died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Brethren Village under the care of hospice. Born in Mount Tabor, he was the son of the late Adam H. and Katie Hornberger Martin. Leon was the loving husband of Lydia Fisher Martin and would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this December 31st.
Leon retired from Millway Home Improvements as a salesman at the age of 65. He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church. He loved music and was a chorister since he was a teenager. He was a volunteer for Mennonite Disaster Services. He helped build a church in Mexico. Leon constructed a scale model of the Hunsucker Covered Bridge that is displayed at the Mennonite Historical Society. He loved nature, going to the mountains and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Leon loved people and hosted fresh air children and international students over the last 50 years.
In addition to his wife Lydia, he is survived by: sons, Leonard R. husband of Trish Faherty Martin of Conestoga, Lloyd J. husband of Jane Landis Martin of Leola; daughters, Louise K. wife of Lawrence Resh of Willow Street, Lisa Martin of Brownstown, Lynn J. wife of Ben Beiler of Narvon; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Galen husband of Barbara Martin of Narvon; sisters, Mildred Kennel of Parkesburg, Arlene wife of Melvin Graver of Lititz, Beatrice Hess of Pequea and Verna wife of Earl Martin of New Holland. He was preceded in death by brothers, Harold, Ervin and Melvin.
Friends at Brethren Village may greet Lydia on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Brethren Village Chapel. The funeral will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola at 11:00 am. Viewings will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8:00pm and Saturday 10-11:00 am at the church. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Leon's memory to the Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500 Furman-Leola