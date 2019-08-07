Leon H. "Lee" Beyer, 79, of Narvon, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at AristaCare at Meadow Springs in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
He was married 19 years to Dianne Witwer Kauffman Beyer. Born in Bethlehem, PA he was the son of the late Henry and Margaret Lechner Beyer.
Lee retired from Frontier Communica-tions where he had been employed as a lineman for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many fishing trips to Sterling Lodge in Ontario. His other interests included hunting and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Michael husband of Emily Beyer of Steamboat Springs, CO; two granddaughters, Sydney and Nora Beyer; three step daughters, Trina wife of Raymond Marrero of Reamstown, Tina Hoffert of Bowmansville, and Tammy wife of Jamie Steffy of Mohnton; five step grandchildren, Damon Miller, Gabby Marrero, Wyatt Hoffert, Wade Hoffert and Jase Steffy; a step great-grandchild, Rylan Miller; and a sister Mary Sinclair wife of Jeff Swinehart of Lancaster. He will also be greatly missed by his loving dog, Molly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Highway, East Earl, PA. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.