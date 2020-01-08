Leon G. Kmiec of Lititz, PA (formerly Greensburg, PA) passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1936 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of the late Leon S. and Emily Kmiec. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Arlene.
Prior to his retirement he served 37 years with Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. He started his business career as a lab technician and by 1974 became plant manager at the Lansing, IL operation. He was named VP of Operations in 1980 of both the Lansing and the Latrobe, PA plants. In 1982 he was named President of Shephard Niles Crane and Hoist Co., located in Montour Falls, NY.
In 1984 he transferred back to Latrobe as VP of Operations and was named President of Vulcan in 1987. He graduated from St. Joseph's College and attended Purdue Extension toward his M.B.A. He left Vulcan in 1990 and became Vice President of Shenango, Inc., and finished his career at Orville Products in Orville, OH.
He moved to Lititz after his wife passed away to be near his children and grandchildren. He came to all their sporting and special events. He joined St. John Neumann Parish where he assisted the financial manager and supported a women's group at a monthly luncheon. He enjoyed playing pinochle, poker, and Tuesday night trivia. The highlight of his year was the Kmiec Cup golf tournament with his sons.
He is survived by a daughter, Terri Ann Taaffe of Charlotte, NC. Sons, Jerry and his wife Liz of Tinley Park, IL, Jeffrey and his wife Nancy of Ponte Vedra, FL, and Andrew and his wife Marissa of Lititz, PA. He had eight grandchildren, Megan (wife of Cliff Edahl), Jonathan, Sarah, Jenna, Emily, Zach, Megan, and Luke; and a great-granddaughter Margaret.
Friends and family will be received at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe, PA from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A funeral Mass will follow at Noon at St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe, where he was a member. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery. Donations to honor Leon can be made to The American Cancer Society. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Browse »