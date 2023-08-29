Leon G. Hoover, 88, of Farmersville, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Leon resided with his wife, Lois, in a cottage at Fairmont Homes.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Martin O. and Emma (Good) Hoover and was the husband of Lois L. (Shenk) Hoover, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage on March 16, 2023.
Leon was a faithful member of Neffsville Mennonite Church for over 60 years. He also served as an usher for 45 years. Leon enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Lucky 13 Hunting Club and also enjoyed the family cabin in Mifflinburg, PA. For over 50 years, Leon served on the Farmersville Fire Company.
Leon worked as a cattle salesman at Vintage Sales Stables and the Dunlap Firm at Lancaster Stockyards. Leon enjoyed working in the cattle business and loved building friendships with all the farmers and families that he was privileged to serve.
Leon battled several illnesses over the years but while his method of serving others changed, he remained a true prayer warrior. He prayed for those he knew and also those he did not have a relationship with but heard the calls come through on the scanner.
Leon was dedicated to his family who brought him great joy. Leon always approached life with humility and good humor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sharon K., wife of Pastor Tim Bistline; a son, Dale L., husband of Laurie (Sauder) Hoover; four granddaughters, Emily, wife of Greg Detweiler, Kaitlyn Bistline, fiancée of Montana Thompson, Ashley Hoover, Lindsey Hoover and three great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene G. Hoover; his twin brother, Lloyd G. Hoover and a sister, Sara Martin.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 AM, at the church, with Pastor Hunter Hess officiating. Friends will be received following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Leon's name to the benevolent fund at Fairmont Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522 or MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.