Leon G. Gehman, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Maple Farm.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Elmer S. and Sally E. (Hefley) Gehman and was the husband of Gladys E. (Eaby) Houck Gehman with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He attended Zeltenriech Lutheran Church, New Holland.
Leon worked for Ephrata Shoe Factory. He loved music and playing the dobro guitar. He played in various bands including the Garden Spot Pioneers, Country Chapel Singers and lastly, Pine Ridge Ramblers.
In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by his daughter, Linda Lou; two step children, Kathleen Houck of Ephrata, Robert Houck of Stevens; a sister, Ruth Gibson of Reinholds and three brothers, Vernon Gehman, Dale Gehman, Troy Gehman, all of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Arlene Hess, Edith Miller, Myrtle Dommel, Elaine Roschel, and Helen Coleman.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Robert Godfrey officiating. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
