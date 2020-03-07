Leon G. Appel, 84 formerly of Marticville passed away at Conestoga View Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020. Leon was born in Lancaster on May 29, 1935, the son of the late John and Mary Pickel. He was the husband of Grace M. Barley Appel who preceded him in death on August 19, 2019.
Leon was loyal, a hard worker and a dedicated man. A man that never held a driver's license his entire life, he knew more roads in Lancaster County than most. He worked for years for C.E. Pontz Landscaping, walking or hitch hiking everyday to work. He had worked for Lancaster Leaf earlier in life. Ornery and a prankster, those around him never knew what to expect from Leon.
His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Though he walked daily to work, he would take the weekends to go hiking with his grandchildren.
Leon is survived by his sons: Richard L. and Gary E., both of Holtwood, Steven L., husband of Debra of Conestoga, Michael P., husband of Susan and Stanley A., husband of Kathy, both of Quarryville; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, John Appel, Jr and his sister, Betty, wife of Lester Graver of Conestoga. Leon was preceded in death by his grandson, Alvin Lee Appel, brothers, Elwood, Bankson, Bob, Harry, Harold and James Appel and his sisters, Geneva Trout, Ruth Stone, Dolores Fryberger and Gloria Bowers.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leon's funeral service on Tuesday, March 10 at 4PM from Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday evening, March 9 from 6 to 8PM and on Tuesday from 3 to 4PM. Interment will be held in the Pequea Church Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Leon's memory to Humane League of Lancaster County. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »