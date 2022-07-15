Leon F. Ebersol, 77, of 586 Red Hill Rd., Narvon entered into rest on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at home. Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Amos L. and Lydia Fisher Ebersol. He was the husband of Sara B. Stoltzfus Blank Ebersol (2008), and the late Nancy Ann Stoltzfus Ebersol (died 2007). A retired dairy farmer, Mr. Ebersol was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is also survived by: children, Linda married to John Stoltzfus, Narvon, Mervin married to Anna Mary Lapp Ebersol, Narvon, Fannie married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Gap, Steven married to Elizabeth Stoltzfus Ebersol, Gap, Amos married to Leah Lapp Ebersol, Narvon, Leon S. married to Rachel Lapp Ebersol, Danville; step-children, Levi (Barbie) Blank, Raymond (Barbie) Blank, Jonas Blank, Jr. (Susann), David (Martha) Blank, Samuel (Marian) Blank, Esther (Daniel) King, Sarah Anne (Gideon) Fisher, Mary Ellen (Ammon, Jr.) Lantz; 35 grandchildren; 44 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grand and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Aaron (the late Mary) Ebersol, Samuel (the late Mary) Ebersol, Fannie (the late Elam) Beiler. He was preceded in death by: a brother, David; and a great-grandson, Jacob Ryan Blank.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Red Hill Cemetery. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »