Leon Edwin Beiler, 73, of 3132 W. Newport Rd., Ronks, unexpectedly of natural causes went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Sylvan Z. and Annie L. Riehl Beiler.
Leon was an accountant for over 50 years for The Horst Group, retiring in June 2019. He was a member and past treasurer of the Optimist Club, Lancaster. Leon was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He enjoyed studying Civil War history and loved visiting various battlegrounds. He also loved astronomy, entertaining his siblings and nieces and nephews with his telescope, showing them various stars, galaxies, space stations etc.
He was a member of Grace Point Church, Paradise where he served as treasurer for more than 25 years. He was also involved in Vacation Bible School and Fall Fest at the church.
Leon will be lovingly missed by his siblings: Katie (Michael) Hertzler, Meadville, Amos (Lydia J. Hurst), Ronks, Lillian (Jonas L.) Miller, Leola; eight nieces and nephews: Darlene (Jason) Miller, Swain, NY, Arlan (Dana) Beiler, Ronks, Dawn (Jerry) Coleman, Greenwood, NY, LeReta (Chad) Smucker, Ronks, Joanna (Titus) Yoder, Meadville, Kevin Hertzler, Radiant, VA, Ranae Y. Miller and Jessalyn L. Miller, both of Lancaster; and extended family. He was preceded in death by: siblings, Lydia Ann, Melvin and Arietta Beiler.
Leon was a "casual" guy. Please feel free to wear casual attire for the service. The Funeral Service will be Monday, Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. from the Weavertown A-M Church, 2903 Church Rd., Bird-in-Hand. Viewings: Sunday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Monday 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. all at Weavertown. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Contributions can be made in Leon's memory to: Grace Point Church, PO Box 148, Paradise, PA 17562 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125. Furman's – Leola
