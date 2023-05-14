Leon E. Prince, Sr., 88, of Manheim, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hamilton Arms Center, Lancaster. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Anna Talazko Prince. He was the husband of the late Eleanor M. "Ella" Cook Prince. Leon and his wife both retired as owners/operators of the Pocono East Motel, East Stroudsburg. In his earlier years, he worked for Hartz Mountain Pet Supply in New York. Leon was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in New York. He proudly served in the Army National Guard.
Surviving are two daughters: Gail wife of Stephan Orefice of Putnam Valley, New York and Donna wife of Karen Prince of Manheim, a son, Leon E. Jr. husband of Antionette "TJ" Prince of Bushkill, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Father Stephen D. Weitzel as Celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery, West Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Leon's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com