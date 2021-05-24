Leon E. Kauffman, age 7, of 266-A Bell Road, Christiana, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at home. Born in Lititz, he was the son of Simeon E. and Sadie B. Esh Kauffman. Leon attended the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by 9 siblings: Reuben E., Isaac K., Martha E., Benjamin M., Simeon E. Jr., Michael E., Samuel S., Susan J., Daniel E. all at home, and grandparents Bennie M. and Emma Esh Kauffman of Christiana, Isaac K. and Anna Beiler Esh of Bird in Hand. Services will be private with interment in the Bartville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »