Leon B "Buddy" Glover Jr.

Leon Bernard Glover, Jr., affectionately known as "Buddy," passed on to Glory on Thursday, February 11, 2021, surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on April 13, 1949, Buddy was the son of the late Romaine C. Ransom Glover Banks and Leon B. Glover, Sr.
Buddy Glover lived an exemplary life, driven by core values that guided him. These values: Family, Community, Education, Tradition, and Faith, became constant themes, woven into the tapestry of his life. Buddy attributed much of his success to his mother's influence, her prayers, and her belief that education was the key to open many doors.
Family was central to Buddy's life. He was the loving husband of Charlotte Splawn Thrash Glover. Their love story spanned four decades. They would have been married for 29 years next month. In his own words, Buddy described their family as, "a wonderful, blended family of children, who have and continue to, enrich our lives. This includes biological children, children by marriage, and others who have joined us. We are all one, big, happy family."
Buddy is survived by his children: T. Benson Glover, Mariel Brinser, William "Smokey" Glover, Jameel Thrash, Alimayu Thrash, Maurice Thomas, Derrick Burch, Dina Burch, James "Jimmy" Gomez, Debbie Dalton, Darlene Dalton, Blaise Glover, and Calvert Gantz. Buddy was also blessed with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy; and were often sighted at his side during adventures on the bus, at Central Market, and in Binns Park. Buddy is also survived by his two sisters Gwendolyn P. Glover and Donna "Bonnie" Glover, both of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his children: Ronald "Popie" Webb Jr., Allen Thomas, and Roosevelt McFadden. Sadly, Buddy recently lost his beloved brother Darryl L. Glover, who passed away unexpectedly in July 2020.
Buddy was a proud resident of Green Street, located in Lancaster City's Seventh Ward. Although he often referenced his mother as his "strongest supporter and motivator," he referred to the "Green Streeters" as his "neighborhood family." Buddy was a firm believer in the impact of Communities. He credits the support, discipline, respect, and pride, instilled in him on Green Street as part of his success. He was working on the 7th Ward Oral History Project, up until the time of his passing.
Buddy Glover is best known for the fullness of his self-described "46-year relationship with the School District of Lancaster (SDOL), spending 13 years as a student and 33 years as an educator." He attended Edward Hand Junior High School, prior to graduating from John Piersol McCaskey High School in 1967. He continued his education at Gettysburg College, where he received his BA in History in 1971. After graduation, Buddy was eager to return to Lancaster, now even more firmly grounded in the belief that "knowledge was power, that could and should be focused on the uplifting of people to create a just community." He received his Teaching Certification from Franklin and Marshall College and went on to successfully complete his Master of Education at Millersville State College in 1979. His educational pursuits continued at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, where he earned both his Principal Certification and his Superintendent's Letter of Eligibility.
Buddy's career with the school district began in 1971, where he served as the Director at the Higbee School Center, part of Neighborhood Services. One year later, he was promoted to Project Director, assuming oversight responsibility for four Centers. From 1974-78, Buddy was the Head Teacher and Building Administrator at the Adolescent Learning Center, where students were placed after being labeled as "disruptive." The passionate way that Buddy embraced this placement truly illustrates how he lived his life. He never gave up on anyone, even if they seemed to have given up on themselves. He was a motivator, an encourager, and a champion. He believed that if students were exposed to possibilities, pathways, and mentors, that all could be successful.
Buddy Glover may best be recognized for his professional association with J.P. McCaskey High School, which began in 1978 as an Administrative Assistant for Attendance and Discipline. In 1981, he was promoted to Assistant Principal/House Principal, where he remained until 1987. During this period, Buddy traversed the entire city, by foot or bus, wearing his signature Chuck Taylor's, to complete 5,000 home visits to incoming Sophomores and their parents. He believed that engagement, encouragement, and preparedness would lead to improved academic performance and increased graduation rates. He also piloted programs that allowed students to visit colleges, to expand their horizons and help them to visualize different professional paths.
Buddy became the first Black Principal in Lancaster County, when he took over the helm at Edward Hand Junior High School in 1987. He was proud of this distinction, and in his words, "even prouder of the many others of color who have served and still serve in principalship positions." In 1990, Buddy began his career as an administrator, serving in numerous capacities, including Assistant Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, and Interim Superintendent. Buddy retired from the SDOL on July 1, 2004 and was recognized with an Outstanding Service Award for his 33 years with the District.
He was an active member of many professional organizations, including the National Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Alliance of Black School Educators. He was a Charter member of the Lancaster Alliance of Black School Educators. Buddy's engagement in the community included affiliations with: the United Way, the Urban League, Southeast Lancaster Sertoma, Lancaster County Community Foundation, Project Forward Leap, Lancaster Salvation Army, the Boys Club, Lancaster Youth for Cultural Enrichment, Demonstrate Against Drug Dealers (DADDs), and the NAACP. Buddy's tireless commitment to the Lancaster community and its children, over the course of decades, earned him many awards and honors. He was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus, both by McCaskey High School and Gettysburg College. He was honored with Service Awards by the Urban League, the NAACP, and the Boys Club. In his honor, Buddy had a tree dedicated at Carter & MacRae Elementary, a bench at Wickersham Elementary, and a community playground at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School.
Those who knew Buddy, know that he was a man who believed firmly in the importance of Tradition. Buddy's Uncle, William "Mel" H. Ransom, Sr., who co-founded the Ransom Sease Family Reunion (RSFR) in 1959, played an integral role in shaping his views on family, tradition, and history. Buddy participated in the RSFR for 62 years, serving as the President for 14 years. His leadership and dedication within the RSFR group will live on through his children and future generations, as they are committed to carrying on his legacy. Buddy's "card ministry" was another tradition that he faithfully upheld. He watched the example of his mother, and the way that she used her card ministry to uplift and support the community. Buddy carried on this tradition. There are thousands of people who can reference a card received from Buddy, with his signature words of encouragement and care. Buddy's bears also became a part of his outreach. He saw himself, and was seen by others, as a "big, gentle bear." He often included bears as a way to make connections with others and to show love.
The values of Faith and Faithfulness were instilled in Buddy by his mother. He was baptized and raised in the church. In times of trouble and need, Buddy was taught to lean on faith and to trust that the Lord will make a way. As an avid traveler, Buddy regularly made it a point to attend churches in the cities that he visited. He was open-minded and inquisitive when it came to religion. After riding out Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Buddy adopted New Orleans as a second home, officially joining Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, led by Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. Additionally, he often attended Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster and was a lover of music, especially gospel.
Family, friends, and the community are invited to pay their respects during a public viewing this Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5-9pm at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The viewing will be held in the Heritage Ballroom on the third floor. Staff will be available onsite to answer questions. Parking is available in the garage at the Marriott, for $5 after 5pm. All visitors will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
The Homegoing Service to honor Buddy will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Capacity restrictions due to Covid-19 necessitate a private, family service. However, we invite and encourage the community to join us via live stream. The service will begin at 11am and can be accessed by visiting www.yourjourneychurch.com. The link to the virtual service will be prominent on the home page. Please join us virtually to celebrate the life and legacy of Leon "Buddy" Glover, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to Advantage Lancaster, which is an education-based non-profit organization, founded at Southeast Middle School (formerly known as Edward Hand), by educators Ty Bair and Shayne Meadows. The organization was created to provide learning opportunities that expand beyond traditional instruction, giving its participants valuable experiences that transcend the confines of the classroom. Buddy was an important contributor to Advantage Lancaster, serving as a mentor, advisor, and inaugural board member. The organization's mission aligns directly with Buddy's focuses on Education and Community. Donations can be mailed to Advantage Lancaster, 1100 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or submitted online at Advantagelancaster.org, by selecting "Donors." Please add "In Memory of Buddy Glover" on the memo line. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com