Leo F. Wissler, Sr., 84, passed away on Monday, November 7th in York, PA. He was born in Sackingen, Germany to Leo and Frida (Eshchbach) Wissler. He came to the United States when he was 14 to live with his uncle in Columbia, PA.
Schnitzel worked in the grocery industry for over 50 years, retiring in 2002. He also cooked and tended bar at the former Midway Hotel for almost 20 years. Schnitzel was an active member of many of the social and service clubs in Columbia and in Lancaster County. He was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz, the Foresters of America, the Owls, Hambones Social Club, the Amvets, the VFW and a lifetime member of the Moose.
He was an avid bowler, bowling at East Lincoln Lane, Leisure Lanes and Columbia Bowl. He loved watching his New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his sister, Gertrude Duereth (Germany), his daughters Brenda Moylan and Natalie Wise, and son Leo F. Wissler, Jr. He has 4 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Foresters of America in Columbia, PA from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his memory to Grane Hospice Care of York, PA