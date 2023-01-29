Leo Robert Smith

Leo Robert Smith, 71, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Hellam, PA. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Leo E. and Anna (Bissert) Smith.

Leo was a member of the Catholic faith. He attended grade school at St. Peter's Elementary School and he was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1969. Leo enjoyed going to horse races, swimming, listening to Jazz music, and animals. He was known to be a sharp dresser, quick-witted, and generous to a fault to the many charities to which he contributed.

After high school, Leo enlisted in the Marine Corps and then in the Navy for a combined 13 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam between 1970 and 1973. He received several medals in honor of his service.

Leo is survived by a sister, Eleanor Shirk; a niece, Kaitlyn Shirk; some extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Smith.

A funeral mass will be held for Leo at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be no visitation prior. Father Augustine Joseph will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities in Leo's memory: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S 10th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com

