Leo Robert Smith, 71, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Hellam, PA. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Leo E. and Anna (Bissert) Smith.
Leo was a member of the Catholic faith. He attended grade school at St. Peter's Elementary School and he was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1969. Leo enjoyed going to horse races, swimming, listening to Jazz music, and animals. He was known to be a sharp dresser, quick-witted, and generous to a fault to the many charities to which he contributed.
After high school, Leo enlisted in the Marine Corps and then in the Navy for a combined 13 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam between 1970 and 1973. He received several medals in honor of his service.
Leo is survived by a sister, Eleanor Shirk; a niece, Kaitlyn Shirk; some extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Smith.
A funeral mass will be held for Leo at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be no visitation prior. Father Augustine Joseph will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities in Leo's memory: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S 10th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com