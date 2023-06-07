Leo R. Kanagy, 91, of Manheim PA., entered into the direct presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. He was the loving husband of the late Carrie Yoder Kanagy who went before him in October 2021. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in Belleville, PA., he was the son of the late Isaiah and Ida (Zook) Kanagy. He was a member of Mountville Mennonite Church.
He began his married life on the family farm in Belleville. In 1967 the family moved to Hershey, PA. where he served as the barn supervisor for a group home for boys. One year later the family moved to Lancaster, PA. He worked at Skyline Homes in Leola, PA. then as a dairy herdsman for the Garber family in Willow Street, PA. In 1972 they built a house in the quaint village of Monterey just outside of Leola, PA where he began a long career as a kitchen installer for Quality Custom Kitchens. He retired in 1998 and in 2000 they moved to a small home that he helped to build on his son's farm outside of Washington Boro, PA.
Leo enjoyed singing in church choirs, traveling with his wife and her siblings, spending time with his family at the mountains in Belleville, watching the birds while relaxing on his chair on the front porch and a good cup of coffee with a cookie first thing in the morning.
He is survived by three children; Cindi married to Berdette Reeser, New Holland; Lamar married to Cheryl (Brown) Kanagy, Washington Boro and Anita Burkholder, West Yellowstone, Montana. Nine grandchildren; Brandon, Adam, Adrian Reeser and Brigetta (Cody) Heagy; Meagan (Adam) Jepson, Chelsea (Josiah) Rohrer and Nicholas Kanagy; Conrad and Mitchell Burkholder; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 adopted siblings; Jodi Hartzell Yoder and Marvin (Kathryn) Roberts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an adopted brother, Bobby Rhodes.
A private viewing and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Memorial Service will be held in July. Details will be announced at a later date. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Mt. Hope for the loving care they provided and to Compassus Hospice for the care they also provided.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com
