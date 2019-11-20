Leo R. Grant, 94, of Mohnton, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Mary Fox Grant who died in 2013. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late William U. and Lydia E. Weaver Grant.
Leo was a 1942 graduate of New Holland High School, a 1948 graduate of Muhlenberg College and received his Master's Degree from Temple University in 1955. He served in the U.S Coast Guard during WWII.
His professional career included being a principal at Brecknock Elementary for 8 years, at Conestoga Elementary for 3 years and The Western School for 3 years. He retired from Kutztown University where he had been a professor for 18 years.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland, where he had served on the Vestry and Council and had taught Sunday School.
A special thanks to the many caregivers who provided comfort and aid to Leo over the years of his declining health.
He is survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Weaver Hagey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 2:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Dr. Charles Oberkehr officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leo's memory may be made to Berks County Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.