Leo M. Sholly, 77, of Columbia, passed away on February 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. He was the husband of Grace Brady Sholly with whom he was married 58 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Arthur W., Sr. and Mildred Wile Sholly.
Leo retired from Cooper-Booth Whole-salers, Lancaster.
In addition to his wife is his daughter, Tammy wife of Ricky Walden; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a number of brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
A living tribute »