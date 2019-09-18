Leo Joseph Noble, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Philadelphia to the late James Edward and Helen Mary (Black) Noble. Leo was married to Susan L. "Sue" (King) Stoltzfus for 12 years.
He served in the US Army as a SP5 with Battery C 2nd Battalion 71st Artillery USAR SEVEN from 1960 to 1963. Leo achieved Sharpshooter on the M-14 rifle. He was a member of the American Legion in New Jersey. Always proud to be a veteran, he drove his car with the Patriot Guard Riders to help honor other veterans and first responders at funeral services.
Before retiring Leo was a delivery driver for Airborne Express and then DHL Express. He was a volunteer firefighter and Captain while living in Glendora, NJ. When he moved to PA, he was a volunteer firefighter for Reamstown Fire Company.
He was a season ticket holder and active in the booster club for the Lancaster Barnstormers. A general wise cracker, Leo (Poppy as he was lovingly called by his family) always had something to say. If he liked you, Leo was your friend for life. He was a handyman for family and friends, who never took pay for his work. Some of his isms included: "It fell off the truck", "it's small, take two" and "piece of cake".
Family was everything for Leo (Poppy). In addition to his wife Sue, he is survived by two daughters, Wanita Stoltzfus-Bell, wife of Vaughn Bell of Dublin, GA, and Katrina Richter, wife of Jeff Richter of Willow Street; three grandchildren, Anna, Gavin and Molly Kate Sollenberger; and his Shichon puppy Bella. Two sisters Colette Noble Wright married to Mike Wright and Mary Ellen Noble Antell married to Mike Antell and a brother William Noble married to Elizabeth Noble.
Family and friends are invited to begin arriving at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 4:00 PM, and a celebration of Leo's life with military honors will begin at 5:00 PM. Please park in the Barnstormer parking lot and enter though the Front gate. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Leo's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 www.hospiceconnect.org/give or to Hands Helping Paws, Phillips Memorial Building, 700 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com