Leo J. Smith, Jr., 69, a lifelong resident of Columbia, Pennsylvania went home to his Heavenly Father on Friday December 13, 2019 after a 15 month battle with cancer. He was the husband of Dawn Stern Smith to whom he was married for 36 years. He was the son of Patricia Young Smith and the late Leo J. Smith, Sr.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Colleen M. wife of George A. Seibert II; Lauren E. wife of William T. Deasy; Adam J. Smith and his significant other, Alexandra L. Townsend; grandchildren, Alexandra, Emma and Tre; brothers, Stephen S. husband of Dolores Smith; Gregory T. Smith; sisters, Barbara L. wife of the late Vincent J. Giffuni; Yvonne M. wife of Wayne Yohe; Annetta V. wife of Stuart Cracraft, and Patricia A. Schmidt.
Leo owned and operated Smith Property Management and Smith's Laundromats.
He enjoyed boating and fishing on the Susquehanna River on his beloved "Orange Crate" pontoon and loved spending time with his family at the Jersey Shore. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 372; B.P.O.E # 1074; Lakeview Yacht Club, and V.F.W. Post 2435.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, officiating. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or at www.alz.org/pa
