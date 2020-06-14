Leo G. Edmondson, Sr. "Pee Wee"

Leo G. Edmondson, Sr., 78, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born December 3, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Rachel (Woodburn) and Leo Edmondson.
Leo worked for many years at Armstrong World Industries; and was a member of Bright Side Baptist Church. He was a talented artist, creating many drawings and paintings. He enjoyed watching sports, game shows, and old westerns. He loved music and had an extensive vinyl album collection. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends. We will miss his colorful stories, his practical jokes, his sense of humor, and his never ending determination to win big playing the lottery and scratch off tickets. We are grateful to have shared many family celebrations, joys, sorrows, laughter and love; and although many chapters are skipped... He co-wrote the book and will be fondly remembered as Pee Wee, Pop Pop, and Our Father... Love You Always!
Leo is survived by his children: Sheila K. Davis of San Diego, CA, Kimberly M. Padilla (Angel) and Leo G. Edmondson, Jr., "Petey" (Evelyn Jimenez) both of Lancaster, PA; two sisters Yvonne Edmondson "Sissy" and Diane Feaster both of Philadelphia, PA; his grandchildren: Jeremy Cherry, Christopher Edmondson, Joshua Cherry, Ana Edmondson, Manny Juarbe and Sasha Padilla; 14 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Leonard Woodburn.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home on King Street, Kyle Davidson officiating. Interment will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »