Leo C. Houck, 92, of Leola, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the husband of Evelyn R. Houck. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Rachel E. Boley Houck.
Leo worked in the home improvement business for 50 years. He was a member of the Leola United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and gardening. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Brian (Sachiko Hamada) Houck, Mountville, and Clinton (Cheryl Sweigart) Houck, New Holland, three daughters, Kathy Houck, New Port Richey, FL, Pam (Michael) Cheek, Elkton, MD, and Laurette (Patrick) O'Donnell, New Holland; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother Richard Houck and a sister Dorothy Howe.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Private interment in the Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »