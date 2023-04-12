Lenore Ruth Young Smith, 80, of Lancaster passed away Easter morning, April 9, 2023 at Oak Leaf Manor South where she resided since December. Lenore was born on October 2, 1942 and raised in Lancaster, daughter of the late George N. Young and Ruth M. Purnell Young Rupp. She was the wife of Richard C. Smith, Jr., who preceded her in death on January 15, 2021.
Lenore grew up on East Orange Street above the Young Funeral Home; she graduated in 1960 from McCaskey High School. She continued her education at Elizabethtown College, where she met her husband. She graduated from college in 1964 with a degree in elementary education. She received her Master in Education degree from Temple University in 1968. She taught for the School District of Lancaster. Once she started a family, her devotion was raising her children.
She was a member of Community United Methodist Church, Lancaster where she was a nursery school teacher. She served as a polling place volunteer for several years. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and helping others. She was a very dedicated mother and wife.
Lenore will be missed by her sons, Richard C. Smith III of Pittsburgh and William R. Smith of Aston and her daughter, Ruth A., wife of Jeff Herr of Strasburg; sister-in-law, Karen E., wife of Ronald Sahd of Columbia; brother-in-law, Michael D., husband of Susan Smith of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren and her cat, Cookie. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Susan E. Smith.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lenore's funeral service on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Harry Kaufhold officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be made in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Lenore's memory to Community UM Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
