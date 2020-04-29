Lenore Rhodes, 94, formerly of New York and Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Brethren Village. She was born in Ellenville, NY, to the late Phillip and Bella (Kleinman) Kaplan. Lenore celebrated 73 years of marriage with her husband Eugene I. Rhodes before his death on January 13, 2019. He was her rock.
Lenore was a very creative person, a gourmet cook, and she could sew anything. She was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and designed children's clothing. Having a deep appreciation of the arts, Lenore took advantage of the New York arts and theater scene. She visited museums and galleries around the world.
Lenore and Gene were always busy with projects around their house, putting their mark on the places they made home. They travelled throughout Europe and the Far East. Lenore loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they made her very proud.
She is survived by three daughters: Terry, wife of Geoff Lewis of Washington, DC, and Cushing, ME, Dory Rhodes of Forest Hills, Queens, NY and Joan, wife of Larry Sherman of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Brethren Village and Hospice and Community Care for all the support, respect and care they gave to Lenore.
Memorial services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
