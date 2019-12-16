Lena W. Horst, 76, of 1671 Center Church Road, East Earl, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Adam M. and Annie Weaver Horst.
Lena was a housekeeper and a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are five sisters, Mary wife of Weaver Burkholder of Kutztown, Mabel wife of John Newswanger of Roaring Springs, Irene Horst of East Earl, Ella Mae wife of Jacob Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Ruth Horst of Werneresville; two brothers, Henry husband of Grace Horst of Lititz, and James husband of Jane Horst of Stevens; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Keller widow of the late Adam Horst, and Eunice Rissler widow of the late Lloyd Horst; and 34 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Nora and Anna Horst, three brothers, Paul Horst, Adam Horst, and Lloyd Horst, a sister-in-law, Mabel Horst, and by a nephew Lavon Newswanger.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for the wonderful care they provided to Lena during the last year of her life.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 10:00 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 913 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Elam Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. and from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at her late home at 1671 Center Church Road, East Earl. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
